AHOY! Pirates Cove bringing Halloween fun to the neighborhood

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN). — At the Pirate Cove, they decided to go all-in and combine their love for Pirates of the Caribbean with Halloween.

"It’s something that everybody can enjoy and its going to be an experience for kids to have for years from now," said Alfredo Araiza, one of the creators of the Pirates Cove.

It's a tradition that has been going on for 15 years. "Over the years we have expanded. We've come to learn it benefits not only us but also the neighborhood," Araiza said.

Kyler Van Vliet

Last year, Araiza said a visitor stood out in his mind. "He told me he thought he was too old to trick-or-treat," he explained, "but that he just had to make sure he stopped by to see the new features we've added. It made us feel good about how we’re able to bring joy to a kid who might eventually decide one day to do this himself.”

Safety is also a priority at the Pirates Cove. "I'll stand on the street with a lantern with a bright light to help slow down the traffic since we have so many kids walking up and down the driveway and street," Araiza explained.

Once Halloween night is over, so is the pirate party. But, they do not have any plans to stop the Pirates Cove any time soon.