AG Brnovich and several other states push President Biden to drop vaccine mandates

Posted at 6:18 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 09:23:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Attorney General Mark Brnovich has gained even more allies in his fight against federal COVID-19 mandates.

Brnovich is threatening legal action over the President's new vaccine requirements.

At this point, attorney general from 23 other states have sent a letter to the President demanding that the vaccine requirement be rescinded.

Brnovich tweeted "President Biden's vaccine mandate lacks both legal authority and integrity."

The guidelines of the vaccine haven't been written yet so it could take time for any legal action to start.

