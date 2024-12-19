Advancing goals: Tucsonan training for 2028 Paralympics Games

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cora Weeks recently won the Parafencing North American Cup Tournament- but her ambitions don't stop there.

"A few years ago was when things started to get worse and I couldn't do standing sports anymore," Cora Weeks explained, "I thought I wouldn’t be able to do any sports but then I found fencing and it really encouraged me to work harder.”

Athena Kehoe Cora Weeks (left) and teammate demonstrating.

The Fountains at La Cholla are contributing to Cora's training at the Tucson-based German Fencing Academy. Watermark for Kids is a nonprofit dedicated to helping kids aged 6-22 overcome barriers and access life-enhancing opportunities.

The Fountains at La Cholla has named Cora its recipient of Watermark for Kids funding.

“They’re elite athletes that aren’t making excuses. They are finding a way to still be an elite athlete despite some differences that they might be facing," said Cora's mom, Emily Weeks.

“You just have to keep practicing harder. If you have the right friends that will really motivate you, it makes it a lot easier," Cora said.

The Paralympic Games are the largest global sporting event for athletes with disabilities.

"With sports you learn responsibility that will be with you the rest of your life, and that's why sports are important for everyone, no matter if you're in a wheelchair or not," Emily said.