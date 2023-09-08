Cher will be releasing her first-ever Christmas album

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Christmas has come early this year. That’s because Cher has just announced that she has a Christmas album coming our way this holiday season.

The star took to social media to ask fans if they want to spend Christmas with her, and the post also included an image of her Christmas album.

Cher also appeared on “Good Morning Britain” to discuss the project, saying that she is very proud of it and it’s “not your mother’s Christmas album.”

The album will include duets with other stars, but she isn’t revealing names just yet.

“I’ve never had duets!” Cher told the morning show. “I’ve never had people on any of my records, and this was a last-minute thing.”

When the hosts asked her to drop some names, she said, “I can’t, but they’re special. I mean, I’m in awe of all of them.”

Throughout the years, Cher has collaborated with artists such as Cyndi Lauper, Elton John and Bette Midler. Could her “Christmas” album feature one of these stars? And, Cher has previously said she would like to duet with P!nk and Adele, so the possibilities are endless.

Cher also shared a snippet of what seems to be one of the potential songs from the album on social media. It’s a remix of her hit single “Believe” but the lyrics have been revamped with a nod to Christmas.

“Christmas” is Cher’s first album in five years. She has been busy writing her memoir and working on Cherlato, her gelato company that recently debuted in Los Angeles.

However, this is not the first time that Cher has hopped on a Christmas album. She appeared on “The Greatest Christmas Collection” album in 2009 singing “O Holy Night.”

And, decades before that, Cher flexed her Christmas caroling chops during 1973’s “Sonny and Cher Christmas Special.” During the episode, Cher sang “Gift of Song” and “O Holy Night.”

Cher’s “Christmas” album does not yet have a release date, but it should be available to purchase and stream by the holiday season.

