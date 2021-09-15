Celebrities React To Norm Macdonald’s Death At 61

Actor, writer, producer, comedian and poker player Norm Macdonald passed away on Sept. 14 following a nine-year battle with an unspecified type of cancer that he dealt with privately. His longtime producing partner and close friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, who was with him when he passed, said he kept details of his struggles from family and friends as well.

“He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra told Deadline. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

Along with fans, countless celebrities were saddened by the news. Many actors, comedians, show accounts and even politicians shared their feelings and fond memories of Macdonald on Twitter.

The official “Saturday Night Live” account posted a photo showing Macdonald at the Weekend Update desk, one of the many roles he played during his five years on the show.

“Today is a sad day,” “SNL” tweeted. “All of us here at SNL mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation.”

Macdonald worked with Adam Sandler on SNL and invoked laughter alongside him in eight films, such as “Billy Madison” and “Grownups.”

“Every one of us loved Norm,” Sandler tweeted. “Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal.”

“My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him,” tweeted fellow Canadian Jim Carrey, who appeared on the “Norm Macdonald Live” podcast in 2017.

Fans may remember Macdonald’s portrayal of Burt Reynolds on “SNL”‘s “Jeopardy” skit.

“No one enjoyed @nbcsnl’s Celebrity Jeopardy! more than Alex Trebek,” the show’s official account posted. “Everyone at Jeopardy! mourns the passing of Norm Macdonald, whose characters and humor always made us smile! Our hearts go out to his friends and family.”

Macdonald’s comedic talent was put to use behind the scenes as a writer for shows such as “Roseanne.”

“One of the easiest things I’ve ever done was hire my bud #NormMacdonald to write the Roseanne show in 1992,” Tom Arnold, “Roseanne” cast member and ex-husband of Roseanne Barr tweeted. “Harder was letting him out of his contract in 1993 so he could take his dream job on SNL. Norm was fearless in comedy & life & his unique voice is missed by all of us today.”

The funnyman made several appearances on late-night talk shows such as “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and was the final stand-up comedian to appear on “The Late Show with David Letterman” before it ended in 2015.

“In every important way, in the world of stand-up, Norm was the best. An opinion shared by me and all peers. Always up to something, never certain, until his matter-of-fact delivery leveled you,” Letterman tweeted, going on to add, “I was always delighted by his bizarre mind and earnest gaze. (I’m trying to avoid using the phrase, ‘twinkle in his eyes’). He was a lifetime Cy Young winner in comedy. Gone, but impossible to forget.”

“I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald,” Conan O’Brien tweeted. “Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today.”

Sarah Silverman encouraged her Twitter followers to discover the late comedian’s work.

“Norm was in a comedy genre of his own,” tweeted Silverman. “No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favor and watch his stuff. He was one of a kind of all time.”

SNL alum and announcer Darrell Hammond shared several photos of his former castmate.

“RIP my dazzling friend,” Hammond tweeted. “God damn you were so funny. There was no one funnier than Norm, hardest I ever laughed was with him. I will miss you & your friendship.”

One of Macdonald’s running impressions on SNL was that of former Kansas Senator, Bob Dole, who was apparently a fan.

“Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL,” tweeted Dole. “*Bob Dole* will miss Norm Macdonald.”

Rob Schneider, who shared a season on “SNL “with Macdonald and worked with him in several shows and movies, shared a moving post about his late friend.

“Norm, I didn’t just like you. I loved you,” tweeted Schneider. “You didn’t just make me laugh. You made me cry with laughter. I’m still crying today. But when I think of you, my tears will run down my face with all the memories of all the laughter and all the joys that you brought to all of us. Rest.”

Norm Macdonald was 61 years old. He is survived by his son, Dylan, who is 28.

