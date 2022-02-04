Cary Jay Smith, self-named 'Mr. Rape Torture Kill,' arrested in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man who called himself “Mr. Rape, Torture, Kill,” who was recently released after spending two decades in a California state hospital, has been arrested in Arizona after threatening the mother of his young sex offense victim online.

According to ABC15’s sister station in San Diego, 10News, 61-year-old Cary Jay Smith, was released from a state hospital in 2020 and moved to Phoenix.

San Diego County Sheriff's Office

Smith reportedly “openly (fantasized) about raping and killing children,” according to 10News.

Smith was committed to a state hospital in 1999 after his wife gave a psychiatrist a letter he wrote with fantasies about sex acts with a 7-year-old neighborhood boy, prosecutors said, according to local reports.

He was reportedly locked up because prosecutors said he was a danger to children, 10News reported.

During hearings, Smith reportedly testified that his fantasies about sexually assaulting and killing boys continued.

"He calls himself Mr. RTK, which stands for Rape, Torture, Kill,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer told 10News in 2020. "That's what I think has kept him in. He says, `If you don't cut off my penis and hands I will molest again.’”

Following his release from a state hospital, Smith was required to register as a sex offender. He has moved around several times since his release, multiple reports say.

Smith was found in an apartment near 19th Avenue and Hatcher. He was arrested and booked into a Maricopa County jail on Feb. 2, 2022, on a charge of failing to confirm his status as a sex offender online.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Police say Smith recently contacted a victim's mother because he was upset about what she said about him online. Documents say he wanted the woman to think he was back in California to scare her.

Smith admitted to using his email address, which he did not register properly as a sex offender, to intimidate the woman.

During his initial appearance in court, officials went over his history, noting that he said he would reportedly offend again and that he had been diagnosed with mental and sexual disorders.

Maricopa County courts Cary Jay Smith makes his initial appearance in court.

Smith made a statement during his appearance that he discovered “by accident” that he had access to Facebook on his phone. Police documents say Facebook was in fact found on his phone and contacts with the victim’s mother were made via Facebook.

He is being held on a cash-only bond and is expected to appear in court again on Feb. 9, 2022.