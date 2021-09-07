Buy cute Halloween mini waffle makers for just $7.99

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you usually don’t begin celebrating Halloween until it’s dark outside and time to go trick-or-treating, new Halloween waffle makers just might make you want to kick off the holiday earlier with a spooky breakfast.

You’ll find three Halloween-themed mini waffle makers at Bed, Bath & Beyond from the brand Dash, all priced at $9.99. If you use a 20% off coupon, however, the pumpkin, spider web and skull waffle makers will be just $7.99 each.

Each waffle maker creates a spooktacular miniature waffle and comes with a recipe guide. You can use a prepared waffle mix or you can use the waffle makers to create other yummy treats like Halloween paninis, hash browns, omelets and even pizza.

The waffle maker measures 6.4 inches by 5 inches, so it will fit in a cabinet or drawer and not take up too much room in your kitchen. The waffle makers also have a dual non-stick coating that will help you lift the waffle out without making a mess.

To receive a 20% off coupon, simply sign up for Bed, Bath & Beyond’s email list and first-time subscribers will receive a coupon good for in-store or online use. If you’re already signed up, chances are you already have a 20% off coupon or will get one soon, as the company sends the coupons frequently.

If you want more than just waffles at your Halloween breakfast, Pillsbury Grands pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls are back for the season, Reese’s Puffs Bats breakfast cereal is returning and General Mills will have a new cereal called Monster Mash that combines pieces from each of the Monster Cereals: Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Franken Berry, Frute Brute and Yummy Mummy.





General Mills

If you’re in the mood for waffles but not quite ready for Halloween-themed goodies, Dash makes a handful of other fun waffle makers as well, like one that makes pineapple-shaped mini waffles and one that makes heart-shaped waffles.

Will you be making some spooky waffles this year?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.