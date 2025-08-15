Target and Ulta Beauty are ending their store partnership

Target and Ulta Beauty are ending their partnership that brought mini beauty shops to hundreds of Target stores nationwide.

The companies issued a joint announcement on Thursday, stating that the decision not to renew the partnership agreement was mutual.

Since 2021, there have been more than 600 Ulta mini-beauty shops within Target stores. The joint venture also made Ulta's merchandise available on Target's website.

The shop-in-shop partnership will officially conclude in August 2026.

"We’re proud of our shared success with Ulta Beauty and the experience we’ve delivered together," Target said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Target was one of many unique ways we have brought the power of beauty to guests nationwide," Ulta said.

