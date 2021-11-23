Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away hundreds of TVs this Black Friday/Cyber Monday Weekend

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If a brand-new TV is on your Black Friday or Cyber Monday shopping list, there’s a chance this year that you may be able to skip the long lines or endless scrolling online and get one for free!

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away hundreds of 50-inch TVs to customers starting on Black Friday and going right through Cyber Monday. For your chance at one of the 200 TVs up for grabs, simply head to Buffalo Wild Wings or place an online order for carryout or delivery via their Blazin’ Rewards program any time between Black Friday, Nov. 26 and Cyber Monday, Nov. 29.

You can earn one entry per day, with up to four opportunities to win. Winners will be notified on or around Dec. 13. The estimated retail value of each television is $500, so $100,000 worth of TVs will be given away.

The restaurant chain has more than 60,000 televisions in their 1,200 locations, so if you head there for a meal (and to enter the sweepstakes), you’ll be able to watch sports on their TVs during Black Friday weekend — as you hope for your own free 50-inch TV.

You will need to be a member of the Blazin’ Rewards program to enter the sweepstakes, but you can sign up right now for free.

If you’d rather not take your chances of missing a deal in hopes of winning a TV, you’ll find some pretty good deals now through Black Friday.

You can save $350 on this 65-inch Roku smart TV from Element at Target. Regularly $650, it will be $300 through Nov. 27. The TV includes a built-in Roku platform and 4K Ultra HD resolution. It also works with Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa.

Will you be heading to Buffalo Wild Wings for lunch or dinner this weekend in hopes of scoring a free TV?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.