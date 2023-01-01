Buck’s Automotive has been locally owned and operated since 1976. Buck’s is Tucson’s oldest AAA Approved repair shop and services all makes and models. We offer a 2 year, 24,000 mile warranty on parts and labor for most jobs and offer free road hazard coverage and alignments with a 4 tire purchase. We also offer shuttle service to and from to help with transportation while your vehicle is being serviced.

Buck’s Automotive is a proud supporter of several local charities such as Friends of PACC, The Fisher House, The Community Food Bank, and several others. Every November Buck’s offers free oil change services for Veterans and does other promotions for the community throughout the year. Buck’s Automotive also supports local businesses like themselves whenever possible.

Monday - Friday 7:00 - 5:00

www.bucksautomotive.com