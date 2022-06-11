Buckeye PD: Two suspects, baby found in Phoenix

BUCKEYE — Two suspects and a 9-month-old baby were found Friday night in Phoenix after an Amber Alert was issued.

Buckeye Police Department say the baby was found safe. No other information is immediately available.

18-year-old Jessica Angulo and 19-year-old Exzavior Jones, have been identified in connection to the missing child.

Angulo and three other suspects allegedly broke into a home early Friday morning in a "violent home invasion" near Baseline and Miller roads, according to police.

Angulo is said to be the biological mother of the missing child, 9-month-old Raylon Tucker.

Police describe Angulo as a Black female who is about 5'5" tall and 160 pounds. Jones is described as a Black male who is about 5'11" and 200 pounds.

Investigators say one of the home occupants is Tucker's father who has been involved in an ongoing custody dispute with Angulo.

One person, 36-year-old Jessica Davila, has been arrested in connection to the home invasion.

One unidentified female remains outstanding.

Anyone with information in connection to this case is urged to call 911.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.