Bronx rapper Fred the Godson dies of coronavirus at 35 years old

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Bronx rapper Fred the Godson died Thursday after contracting COVID-19, according to multiple reports.
Fred, born Frederick Thomas, was just 35 years old.
WPIX profiled Fred as he battled the coronavirus at Mt. Sinai Hospital. He first revealed he had been hospitalized on April 6, with an Instagram post saying, "I’m in here wit this Corvus 19 s***! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!!"
The popular rapper was known for songs including "Toast To That" with Jadakiss and "DOVES FLY" featuring Pusha T.
Fred's wife, Leeann Jemmott, said doctors told her that when her husband was first admitted into the hospital, he had an uphill battle to get better. But, she said her husband had always been a fighter. Jemmott also said she was grateful for all the messages of support on social media.
Along with his wife, Fred leaves behind two daughters.
Members of the hip-hop community have taken to social media to mourn the rapper, including Fat Joe, Nas, and French Montana.
My little brother ooooh how sad am i, i prayed and prayed and prayed for you all night long. So many dreams so many conversations so many great times we had. I am in shock to say the least i love you soooooooo much little brother it’s been years since i felt this pain. I always wanted the best for you, i played you all my important songs to get your feed back i respect you so much as an artist. Why the GOOD die young i was soooooooo proud of you little brother. Maybe now the world will pay attention to your greatness you was always my favorite. God have mercy on his soul for he was a good man , a family man as loyal as they come. I pray that you with PUN and the fellas tell them we gavem hell out here in the world. God bless your wife your family your kids and my brother Arsonist i know Fred loves you and to the whole Hip Hop community we lost an incredible talent one of the last Mohicans 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
This story was originally published by Monica Morales at WPIX.