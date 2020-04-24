Bronx rapper Fred the Godson dies of coronavirus at 35 years old

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Bronx rapper Fred the Godson died Thursday after contracting COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Fred, born Frederick Thomas, was just 35 years old.

WPIX profiled Fred as he battled the coronavirus at Mt. Sinai Hospital. He first revealed he had been hospitalized on April 6, with an Instagram post saying, "I’m in here wit this Corvus 19 s***! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!!"

The popular rapper was known for songs including "Toast To That" with Jadakiss and "DOVES FLY" featuring Pusha T.

Fred's wife, Leeann Jemmott, said doctors told her that when her husband was first admitted into the hospital, he had an uphill battle to get better. But, she said her husband had always been a fighter. Jemmott also said she was grateful for all the messages of support on social media.

Along with his wife, Fred leaves behind two daughters.

Members of the hip-hop community have taken to social media to mourn the rapper, including Fat Joe, Nas, and French Montana.



This story was originally published by Monica Morales at WPIX.