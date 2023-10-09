Making Strides Against Breast Cancer at UArizona Tech Park on Sunday, Oct. 15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Making Strides of Greater Tucson Against Breast Cancer is hosting its annual walk with the American Cancer Society.
Event planners say the walk is planned for Sunday, Oct. 15 at University of Arizona Tech Park 9030 S. Rita Rd. A presentation is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., with the walk starting at 9 a.m.
This cause raises funds to help cancer patients with the following:
- Fund breakthrough breast cancer research
- Free rides to chemotherapy
- 24/7 help line
- So much more
Anyone interested in joining the KGUN 9 team and donating, may do so at ACSevents.org.
