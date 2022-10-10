Eegee's to hold 'Drink Pink' fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fast food chain Eegee's is having a fundraiser throughout October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

When customers buy a Pink Lemonade flavor Eegee, the restaurant will donate a portion to the University of Arizona Cancer Center, which will help support the hundreds of physicians researching cancer prevention.

On Oct. 8, the chain also held Eegeespalooza at the Irvington location, where customers were able to buy tacos from a local chef.

"I'm collaborating with Eegee's to do, like, a meal with them. So we're doing a eegeepalooza, it's two chicken tacos, on a maple syrup Siracha tortilla, season fries, and like a small eegee with a chamoy rim," said Chef Jose Zavala.