Workers allegedly dumping some border wall waste into Mexico

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is investigating allegations that workers have illegally dumped waste from border wall construction into Mexico, where the metal is being sold on the black market.

The Arizona Republic reports that crews on the Arizona side of the border have demolished the metal barriers that once marked the international boundary at various locations.

The barriers are being replaced with taller bollard panels.

Pieces of the older barriers litter the ground and some Mexican residents sell the metal to scrap yards in the border city of Sonoyta.

U.S. companies aren't authorized to dump demolition and construction waste across international boundaries.