Watch: Border crisis roundtable discussion in Sierra Vista

Posted at 3:38 PM, Dec 19, 2023
A Border roundtable, hosted by U.S. Congressman Juan Ciscomani and attended by local officials and stakeholders, is set to take place in Sierra Vista, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The list of attendees includes: Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels; Bruce Bracker of the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors; Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa; John Howard of the Graham County Board of Supervisors; Benson Mayor Joe Konrad; Douglas Mayor Donald C. Huish; and Sierra Vista Police Chief Chris Hiser.

The roundtable will cover topics surrounding the current migrant crisis at the border.

