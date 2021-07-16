Watch
Video shows Border Patrol agents rescue migrant woman from southern Arizona mountains

Border Patrol
BORSTAR agents rescued a Guatemalan woman from the mountains in southern Arizona.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has released video of a recent rescue operation in the southern Arizona mountains this week.

In a video news release posted by Interim Chief of the Tucson Sector John Modlin, agents find a 26-year-old Guatemalan woman in the mountains who was severely dehydrated and suffered a broken ankle. The video shows Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents giving her water and treating her injury before airlifting her to safety.

"The #teamwork between #BorderPatrol agents and our #lawenforcement partners likely saved this woman’s life," Modlin said in the tweet.

KGUN 9 reached out to Border Patrol to find out what happened to the woman after the rescue operation. This story will be updated with those details.

