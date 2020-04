TUCSON, Ariz. - U.S. authorities say they have expelled nearly 10,000 Mexican and Central American border crossers to Mexico under new rules designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The Trump administration has empowered itself to set aside decades of immigration laws. People seeking refuge in the U.S. are whisked to the nearest border crossing and returned to Mexico without a chance to seek asylum.

Fewer than 100 people are in Customs and Border Protection custody.