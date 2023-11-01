Watch Now
U.S. Customs and Border Protection make "gender reveal party" fentanyl find

Posted at 2023-11-01T09:51:37-0700
and last updated 2023-11-01 12:51:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found about 214,000 fentanyl pills encased in tabletop 'gender reveal party' decorations on Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Nogales Port of Entry, according to Port Director Michael Humphries.

Humphries shared images of pink-and-blue centerpieces to social media Wednesday, showing how the pills were hidden inside the bases of the party decorations.

He says officers found additional loads of pills strapped to people passing through the port and hidden inside of car doors. Those seizures, on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21, totaled 247,360 fentanyl pills and 2.7 pounds of cocaine.

