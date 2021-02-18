'Serious concerns': Ducey asks DHS for clarification on new border policies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is sending a letter to the federal government about the phasing out of a Trump-era border policy.

In the letter, Ducey says his main concern is safety in Arizona communities and claims steps like ending the Migrant Protection Protocols -- also known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy -- were made without consulting border states and communities.

RELATED: Biden to slowly allow 25,000 people seeking asylum into US

The governor's letter says ending that policy could lead to an influx of people into communities without good background checks or health screenings. Ducey says quick shifts in border policy could have big consequences in our state, including financial hardship.

The Biden Administration has said only three border checkpoints will begin processing those affected by the changes in policy, none of which are in Arizona.