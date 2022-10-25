Rise in migrants at the border leads to rush at Tucson shelter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Inside Casa Alitas, children laugh and play. Meanwhile, their parents are taking the next steps in building a better life in the United States.

"Casa Alitas supports and serves asylum seekers who came through the border, after they've been processed by the Department of Homeland Security," said Casa Alitas Associate Director, Diego Lopez.

Casa Alitas often helps up to 400 asylum seekers each day. That number is rising.

"We've certainly seen an increase of asylum seekers coming to Alitas, not only from the Tucson region, but from Yuma and the El Paso region," said Lopez.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting a record-breaking number of migrant encounters in fiscal year 2022. 2.7 million migrant encounters took place in 2022, which is nearly 1 million more than in fiscal year 2021.

"It's escalating in the City of Tucson right now because conditions in people's home countries continue to deteriorate. They're coming here to save their own lives and make a new way for themselves," said City of Tucson Council Member, Steve Kozachik.

Kozachik has partnered with Casa Alitas to collect donations for those seeking asylum.

"When people show up here, they are showing up with nothing more than the clothes on their back," said Kozachik.

Lopez said the hard work of their volunteers has kept Casa Alitas afloat.

"It's everyone coming together. Volunteers, staff and guests who say, 'Let's do it. We can make things work for tomorrow," said Lopez.