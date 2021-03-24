President Biden's asylum policy is Trump's policy, immigration attorney says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Maurice Goldman, a local immigration attorney, said President Joe Biden's asylum policy is not much different than his predecessor.

A year ago, this time, the Trump administration invoked a policy called 'Title 42.'

That policy halts asylum procedures for migrants due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden Administration has kept that rule in place barring thousands of applicants from asylum in the United States.

Goldman told KGUN9 he has clients whose lives are on hold because of the current policy, including one who can't earn an income during the pandemic.

"He doesn't even have a work permit or any sort of legal documentation to allow him to legally work in the United States so he's just kind of sitting around right now waiting."

Adding another issue to the situation, recently Customs and Border Protection officials have started releasing migrants from their custody with no pending court dates as immigration court manages its docket during the pandemic.