Port of Nogales announces several drug and weapon seizures

NOAGLES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection Area Port Director of the Port of Nogales, Michael W. Humphries, announced multiple drug and weapon seizures from the port in December.

CBP announced officers working outbound operations at the Nogales POE seized a rocket launcher and 2 rocket-propelled grenades found in a car headed to Mexico on December 28.

"The cache was likely intended to protect the cartels and their fentanyl production labs in Mexico," Humphries said.

According to the port director CBP seized 10 separate narcotic loads from December 4 until December 22 which included:

• about 1.5 million fentanyl pills

• over 160 pounds of fentanyl powder

• close to 320 pounds of meth

• over 50 pounds of heroin

• 22 pounds of cocaine

Concealment included gas tank, spare tire, seats, throughout a vehicle, and in tiles.

