Mayor of Douglas 'frustrated' by delay to re-open Port of Entry

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — "We can't go on much longer with the border being shut down much longer."

Douglas Mayor, Donald Huish, said small businesses have been most affected by the delay to re-open it's port of entry.

"Over 60 percent of our sales tax revenue comes from Mexico."

He said more locals have stayed in town to buy their groceries and shop which combined with a large out-of-town workforce has kept city coffers from going empty.

"We've had over 600 wall workers before they left in February."

Huish added the city has tightened its belt on spending.

"We've been able to hold of on some hiring of some positions."

The town has also looked to state and federal leaders for help as well.

"Senator Kelly's introduced a bill that would allow an emergency fund to be available to border communities."

Huish said the delay to re-open its port of entry has lead to some frustration in town, starting with his office.

"It's interesting that probably close to eight months ago it was Mexico saying 'we don't want you guys' to come over here and now we're saying 'we don't want your disease to come over here.'"