Largest yet: $1.3 billion contract for border wall awarded

A North Dakota construction company favored by President Donald Trump has received the largest contract to date to build a section of Trump’s signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Posted at 2:20 PM, May 20, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — A North Dakota construction company favored by President Donald Trump has received the largest contract to date to build a section of Trump’s signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota confirmed Wednesday that the award went to Fisher Sand and Gravel Co., which was investigated by the Department of Defense Inspector General after receiving a separate $400 million contract last year. Cramer said the company will build 42 miles of border wall through “really tough terrain in the mountains” in Arizona.

Cramer said the company offered the lowest price for the project. He did not know how many companies bid.

