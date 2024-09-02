Former Border Patrol agent found guilty of kidnapping, sexual assault charges

Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent Aaron Mitchell has been found guilty of a federal civil rights offense and kidnapping charges.

Mitchell was indicted in December 2022 for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor in April 2022.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Mitchell traveled to Douglas, Arizona, where he abducted a 15-year-old girl, drove her to his apartment and sexually assaulted her.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Mitchell found the girl while she was waiting for school to start and asked for her papers after introducing himself as a law enforcement officer.

He told the girl to get into his car and told her that he was taking her to the police station. Instead, Mitchell took her to his apartment and sexually assaulted her.

Mitchell later returned the victim to the area where he had abducted her earlier. She reported the assault to her friends, family members and law enforcement agencies.

According to the DOJ, Mitchell exclaimed that the victim "better hope I don't get out of here," during an interview with police.

Mitchell faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, though a sentencing hearing will be set at a later date.

Statements from multiple officials were included as part of the release from the DOJ:

“The heinous crimes committed against a young middle school student by an individual sworn to uphold the law are unspeakable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This defendant had a duty to protect his community but instead he abused his power, kidnapped, cuffed and restrained a young girl, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her in his apartment for hours. With this verdict, the jury has done us all a great service by holding accountable this former federal law enforcement official. The Justice Department will continue to stand up for sexual assault victims, especially children, and we will prosecute law enforcement officials who break the law with every tool at our disposal.”

“We count on our law enforcement officers to protect children, schools and communities,” said U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino for the District of Arizona. “This defendant dishonored his badge and his colleagues by ignoring his oath and harming the most vulnerable among us. Thanks to the Douglas Police Department and the FBI for investigating this case with dedication and compassion, and for vindicating the rights of a courageous victim.”

“Mitchell not only broke his oath, but the trust instilled in him as a law enforcement officer. Public servants, particularly in law enforcement, must be held to the highest of ethical standards. Those falling short must be rooted out and firmly held accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge Jose A. Perez of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “The FBI remains committed to uncovering those who attempt to hide their acts of violence behind the badge. We would like to thank our investigators and the Douglas Police Department for their support and assistance in this case.”