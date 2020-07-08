Florida man has four relatives in Arizona ICE detention centers

ELOY, Ariz. — Noe Rafael Garcia said his daughter, sister-in-law, niece and nephew have been held at Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in Eloy and La Palma since last November.

Garcia said it was then that they emigrated from Cuba through Mexico.

He told kgun9 his daughter was given asylum last month but remains in detention.

Communication with his family, Garcia said, has been difficult especially during the pandemic.

He said they can go up to two weeks without calling him if the facilities are in lock down.

Between facilities in Eloy and La Palma, ICE reports 341 cases of COVID-19.

ICE said it has taken measures to ensure safe facilities, including screening new detainees, providing soap and hand soap and requiring social distancing during meals and recreation times among other precautions.

Garcia said his relatives describe a much different experience.

He said his relatives told him women don't have feminine hygiene products, detainees don't have access to sanitizing products and social distancing is not being practiced at all times.

Garcia told KGUN9 he owns his own business in Florida and was prepared to take responsibility for the care of the relatives.