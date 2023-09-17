El Chapo's son extradited to U.S. from Mexico

WASHINGTON — The son of Mexican Drug Lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was extradited from Mexico to the United States of America on drug trafficking charges.

In a statement Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the extradition is the latest effort to attack every aspect of the cartel's operations.

The Department of Justice says it wanted Ovidio Guzmán Lopez extradited because he is a senior member of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Earlier in the week, El Chapo's wife was released from a U.S. prison after serving nearly two years.

She was there for drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

