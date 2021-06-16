Watch
Ducey visiting Nogales to discuss cross-border trade

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jun 16, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gov. Doug Ducey is visiting Nogales Wednesday to discuss cross-border trade and take part in the opening of a new distribution facility.

The governor will tour the 60,000-square-foot cooler facility from Chamberlain Distributing and participate in an economic roundtable discussion with local elected officials and business leaders in Santa Cruz County.

After that, Ducey will speak to members of the media after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at around 11:15 a.m.

