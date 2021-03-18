Ducey, Florida Sen. Rick Scott to visit U.S.-Mexico border in Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is leading a delegation of federal, state and local lawmakers on a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border Friday.

The governor will be visiting the border near Douglas, along with Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Joining them is a delegation of state Republican lawmakers including Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers, Arizona State Senator David Gowan, Arizona State Representatives Becky Nutt and Gail Griffin.

Local law enforcement leaders are joining as well, including Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Col. Heston Silbert and DPS Deputy Director Ken Hunter. Two local elected officials will also be at the event: Cochise County Supervisor Ann English and Douglas Mayor Don Huish.

According to a news release from the governor's office, he'll "participate in an aerial border tour, receive a briefing and hold a border security roundtable." The event will begin at around 12 p.m. MST.

