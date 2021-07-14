Watch
Commission awards contract for cross-border sewage line

Posted at 9:38 PM, Jul 13, 2021
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission has awarded $13.8 million for rehabilitation of an aging cross-border sewage pipeline that has created flooding problems for years in a community on the border with Mexico.

The commission on Monday announced the contract for SAK Construction to undertake the first phases of work on the pipeline in Arizona's Santa Cruz County, which shares the border with the Mexican state of Sonora.

The concrete pipe installed a half-century ago varies from 24-42 inches in diameter.

It moves wastewater from Nogales, Mexico, into the U.S. for treatment in Rio Rico, Arizona.

