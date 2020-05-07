Menu

CBP seizes 142 lbs of meth at border in Yuma

(credit: Customs and Border Protection/Twitter)
CBP officers at the Port of San Luis seized 142 pounds of methamphetamine hidden a truck driven by a 35-year-old woman, who was a U.S. citizen.
Posted at 1:38 PM, May 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-07 16:38:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — More than 142 pounds of methamphetamine is off the street after a seizure at the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma Wednesday.

According to a tweet from Guadalupe Ramirez -- director of field operations for Customs and Border Protection in Tucson -- it happened at the Port of San Luis, when CBP officers stopped a 35-year-old woman -- who is an American citizen -- driving across the border.

CBP officers searched her car and found the huge stash of drugs hidden in her tires and in one of the doors.

Ramirez did not reveal the name of the suspect, or what charges she is facing.

