CBP seizes 142 lbs of meth at border in Yuma

TUCSON, Ariz. — More than 142 pounds of methamphetamine is off the street after a seizure at the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma Wednesday.

According to a tweet from Guadalupe Ramirez -- director of field operations for Customs and Border Protection in Tucson -- it happened at the Port of San Luis, when CBP officers stopped a 35-year-old woman -- who is an American citizen -- driving across the border.

CBP officers searched her car and found the huge stash of drugs hidden in her tires and in one of the doors.

Ramirez did not reveal the name of the suspect, or what charges she is facing.