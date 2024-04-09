CBP officers seize over one million fentanyl pills in one week at Nogales Port of Entry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry seized more than 1 million fentanyl pills in just 4 days.

Michael W. Humphries

According to Port Director Michael Humphries, on March 26, officers found about 166 thousand fentanyl pills hidden inside a microwave oven. On March 28, officers seized more than 660 thousand pills as well as 3.9 pounds of meth inside of a deflated bounce house. On March 29, CBP officers discovered more than 360 thousand pills hidden inside of a car.