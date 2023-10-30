CBP finds 189 pounds of meth in train cars heading into U.S. from Mexico

Cars aren't the only way smugglers are attempting to get drugs across the U.S./Mexico border.

On Oct. 13, U.S. Customs and Border Protection working rail operations at the Nogales Port of Entry found 190 pounds of meth and 12.8 pounds of cocaine in two hopper cars, according to a post from Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

The drugs were found in the structural beams of both cars, the post said.

The seizure was one of several seizures in October, including more than 160,000 fentanyl pills and 14 pounds of meth in the gas tank of a car on Oct. 8; 26 pounds of cocaine found in a vehicle's seats on Oct. 11; and 15 pounds of fentanyl powder and 11 pounds of heroin in a rear cargo area of a vehicle on Oct. 10.

