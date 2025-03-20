Watch Now
Border Watch: A look at the latest numbers

Plus, KGUN 9 spoke with the Consul of Mexico to dispel rumors about a new 'tourist card' required for legal travel south of the border
US Border Wall
Eugene Garcia/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum.
US Border Wall
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While they saw thousands of illegal border crossers a day in 2022, the mayor of Yuma says they're now seeing about 10 per day.

Take a look at the latest numbers:

Yuma sees significant drop in border crossing
AN UPDATE FOR AMERICANS TRAVELING TO MEXICO

As students and spring breakers return from Rocky Point, there's been an ongoing buzz about how a tourist card is now needed to travel back and forth from Mexico. KGUN 9 spoke with the Consul of Mexico in Tucson for clarification to dispel that rumor:

No tourist card required for travel to Mexico

The recommended documents to bring to cross the border legally include a birth certificate and a passport. A tourist card is an entry immigration form that details information about your visit to Mexico, but it is not something you need to bring with you to travel.

