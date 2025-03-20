Border Watch: A look at the latest numbers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While they saw thousands of illegal border crossers a day in 2022, the mayor of Yuma says they're now seeing about 10 per day.
Take a look at the latest numbers:
AN UPDATE FOR AMERICANS TRAVELING TO MEXICO
As students and spring breakers return from Rocky Point, there's been an ongoing buzz about how a tourist card is now needed to travel back and forth from Mexico. KGUN 9 spoke with the Consul of Mexico in Tucson for clarification to dispel that rumor:
The recommended documents to bring to cross the border legally include a birth certificate and a passport. A tourist card is an entry immigration form that details information about your visit to Mexico, but it is not something you need to bring with you to travel.