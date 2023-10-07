Border Patrol K9 sniffs out more than 130 pounds of drugs near Amado

AMADO, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Nogales Station Border Patrol agent and his K9 partner found more than 130 pounds of meth and fentanyl near Amado, AZ.

“This narcotics seizure is significant,” confirmed Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin.

On Thursday, around 10 a.m., a K9 team found abandoned duffle bags with:



71 pounds of methamphetamine

63.3 pounds of fentanyl



The Border Patrol says the seizure had a combined estimated street value of almost $480,000.

Chief Patrol Agent Modlin spoke on the significance of this drug bust saying, “It not only demonstrates the hard work of this dedicated canine team but also illustrates the need for our agents to be in the field, doing what they do best. In this case, that’s keeping dangerous drugs from reaching our nation’s communities.”

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact Tucson Sector at (520) 748-3000.