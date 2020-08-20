Border Patrol arrests US citizen, 10 immigrants in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona have arrested a U.S. citizen after allegedly attempting to smuggle 10 Mexican immigrants.

The Yuma Sun reported that U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities conducted immigration checks on a group of people waiting for an Amtrak train in downtown Yuma on Wednesday around 2 a.m. Agents apprehended eight Mexican citizens, who were illegally present in the country and a 19-year-old U.S. citizen who drove the group to the station.

Two more Mexican citizens who were found hiding in the woman’s truck. The vehicle was seized and all 10 immigrants were removed from the country for immigration violations.

