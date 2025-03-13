550 Army troops, including Stryker brigade, headed to Davis-Monthan to support border forces

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 500 U.S. Army personnel are expected to arrive at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in the "coming weeks" as part of an effort to bolster border military forces.

Approximately 550 soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team are deploying to the base.

The mission, a collaboration between U.S. Northern Command and the Department of Homeland Security, aims to provide additional military support to U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border.

With the arrival of additional personnel, base officials warn that operations and services at Davis-Monthan may be affected.

“We have a critical mission to support, and the 2-12 IN personnel forward deploying here are essential to its success,” said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander. “I understand that increased traffic and wait times can be frustrating as we navigate an influx of personnel on our installation. Please extend patience and understanding to our fellow Airmen and Army guests as each of us plays a vital role in showcasing our commitment to excellence and executing this mission.”

Among the areas expected to experience delays are gate access, parking availability, and wait times at key facilities such as the base pharmacy, dining facility, Base Exchange, and commissary.

Base leadership urges personnel and visitors to remain patient and plan accordingly.

For updates on base operation impacts, stay tuned to KGUN9.