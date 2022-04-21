BOGO free Subway footlong sub deal is happening now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Are you feeling hungry? You can grab a bite for two or have lunch and dinner from Subway for the price of one sub. For a limited time, participating Subway restaurant locations are offering a buy one, get one free deal on footlong subs.

Of course, there is a catch. You have to place your order ahead of time and provide a discount code to get in on this deal.

There are two ways to do so. The first is to go to Subway.com and choose to place your order online. The second option is to use the Subway app and enter the code there.

Create your entire order, adding both sandwiches to your cart. Then, before you pay, enter the code FREEFOOTLONG into the box labeled Enter Promo Code Here and select Apply. The price of one footlong sandwich of equal or lesser value will be removed from your total.

Other Subway Offers

The restaurant has several other discount deals available right now. For example, according to the website, you can get 15% off any single footlong sub using the promo code 15OFF.

Hip2Save lists several other discount codes, as well, including the following:

Get a 6-inch sub for $3.49 using the code 6INCH349

Get a footlong meal with chips and a drink for $7.99 using the code 799MEAL

Get a 6-inch sub meal with chips and a drink for $5.99 using the code 599MEAL

Subway Rewards

Another way to save on sandwiches is by signing up for Subway MyWay Rewards. You can sign up on the website or through the Subway app.

Then, when you order online, use the app or provide your phone number at a participating restaurant, you will earn Subway tokens and rewards.

You will receive four tokens for every dollar spent. Every 200 tokens are automatically converted into a $2 reward you can use toward a future purchase. Members may also receive other rewards, such as a free cookie with purchase.

The free footlong and other Subway offers are only for a limited time. So, if you’re hungry, don’t wait!

