Big Surf waterpark announces closure until 2021

Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe will not be opening this summer.

Park officials released a statement Saturday stating a decision has been made to keep the water park closed until 2021.

The closure for the 2020 season was made due to the evolving global health crisis and the associated restrictions related to social distancing, Big Surf officials said.

The statement reads, "Big Surf Waterpark is very concerned with how the social distancing guidelines would significantly affect the quality of the Big Surf Experience and limit interaction with many of the attractions."

Those who have already purchased a daily or season pass through BigSurfFun.com may keep the pass which will be good to use next year even if prices increase. A full refund is also available.

For questions about the water park or refunds you can call 480-994-2297.