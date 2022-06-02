These Are The Best Roombas, According To Amazon Shoppers

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With three decades of robotics expertise and innovation behind it, iRobot focuses on designing and building home robots. These robots include the Roomba line of robot vacuums and the Braava family of mopping robots. The best Roombas and Braavas can help you get more done and have more time to spend on the things you really love doing.

What Are The Best Roombas?

Deciding what would be the best Roomba, Braava or combination of the two for you depends on several factors. For instance, your habits, home, pets and even the climate you live in can play a part in your decision-making process. To help you narrow down your choices, we have curated a collection of the most popular and highly rated iRobot vacuums and mops available on Amazon. Comparing characteristics and prices can make it easier to choose the best Roomba for your home.

This premium Roomba has 10 times the suction power of a standard robot vacuum. It cleans in neat rows and features smart mapping, smart charging and the ability to resume where it left off. It also has custom cleaning options, tangle-resistant brushes and a self-emptying base.

The iRobot Roomba i7 is available for a $681.99 regular price, but is currently $581.99 on Amazon.

The Roomba j7 avoids objects in its way, even pet waste. If it doesn’t, the company will replace it for free. You can schedule multiple cleanings per day and it continuously learns and adapts to your home. A replenishment kit with three high-efficiency filters, three edge-sweeping brushes, and a set of multi-surface rubber brushes is also included.

This vacuum is usually available on Amazon for $654.98, but right now it costs $438.15.

The Roomba 694 has a three-stage cleaning system, dual multi-surface brushes and an edge-sweeping brush that can capture dirt, dust and hair from carpets and hard floors, even in the corners. This smart vacuum can learn your cleaning habits and offer personalized schedules. It also includes a virtual wall barrier to keep the vac in the rooms you want to be cleaned.

You can buy this Roomba on Amazon for $333.99 regularly, but right now it’s $213.68.

With this combo deal, you can let your robots do all the sweeping and mopping for you. The Roomba has 40 times the suction power of a standard robot vacuum and will empty itself for up to 60 days. The Brava Jet cleans where you tell it to, with a precision jet spray that can scour sticky spills and even kitchen grease.

This bundle is regularly available on Amazon for $1,249, but is on sale for $999.

The Roomba i3 is built to pick up dirt, dust and pollen. It will suggest cleaning times after learning your habits and schedule. Plus, it features reactive sensor technology to prevent it from getting stuck. It can also detect the areas that need the most cleaning.

You can get this $349.99 Roomba for $249 right now on Amazon.

This combination might be your robot dream team. Both devices have Imprint Link Technology, enabling them to communicate with each other and other connected devices in your home. You can schedule them to automatically vacuum and then mop, even if you’re not home.

This bundle is available on Amazon right now for $1148.99, $300 off the original $1,449.98 price.

The Roomba i3 has Imprint Smart Mapping. It can sense furniture and dirt and can learn to clean where and when you want. The Brava Jet m6 features a precision jet spray to wash away the worst messes on hard floors. It also has a maximized edge design to ensure it gets into corners and along edges where gunk and grime can hide.

This duo, originally $899.99 is available on Amazon right now for $699.99.

The Roomba j7+ was built with pet owners in mind. It reacts in real-time, identifying and avoiding everything from cords to pet accidents. It will even make you aware of hazards it encounters by sending you photos. In addition, you can use the app or your virtual assistant for instant spot cleaning. Or, let it use your phone’s location so it knows when you leave and will clean up while you’re away.

The Roomba j7+, regularly $799, is now $599 on Amazon.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.