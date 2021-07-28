Tucson hair salon offers free haircuts for kids heading back to school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When David Sinteral started classes at Empire Beauty School, he wanted to do more than just launch a career. He wanted to give back.

"I love working with the public. We went through such a difficult time. I feel like it's really nice to get involved with everybody," said Sinteral.

Sinteral and other stylists at the school's salon are helping Tucsonans in need in honor of back-to-school season.

"We understand that with COVID and the trying times that we've been going through over the last year, that a lot of families aren't able to offer their children haircuts or manicures. There are a lot of kids heading back to school for the first time or the first time in a couple of years," said Empire Beauty School Executive Director, SkyLee Edmiston.

From 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, students of any age can stop by the salon to get a haircut or manicure free of charge.

"We are taking appointments, but we are encouraging walk-ins. As of now, we have about 15 appointments booked but we've had about 25 calls from people asking if they could just walk-in. We expect it to be pretty busy," said Edmiston.

Edmiston said a good haircut is something all kids should have access to. More than anything, she wants kids to start the school year with confidence.

"When you can have that rockin' haircut or cute nails that everyone is asking about, it just gives you a sense of self and confidence that you might not have had before. It's definitely a big deal," said Edmiston.

Empire Beauty School is located on 3030 E Speedway Blvd.