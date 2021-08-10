Salvation Army Tucson giving out free backpacks Aug. 13

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army Tucson is handing out free backpacks for kids this week.

On Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to Noon, K-12 students can stop by at the Salvation Army Hospitality House on the corner of Speedway and Main.

Backpacks can be received in a walk-up or drive-thru format.

“We are grateful to the community for their time and generosity and for their consistent help to the children of Tucson this summer. This program is so valuable because it keeps our children citizens supplied with the necessary school supplies for online and in class sessions,” said Captain Ellen Oh, Salvation Army Tucson City Coordination officer.

If your children cannot attend, the Salvation Army is asking parents to bring identification for them.

For additional questions, call 520-795-9671.