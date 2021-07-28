Watch
'Just Between Friends Back to School Sale' returns July 29-31

Posted at 11:29 AM, Jul 28, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A back-to-school sale is being held by the "Just Between Friends" organization this weekend.

The event is being held at the former Stein Mart at 4881 N Stone Ave.

"We will have all seasons of clothes, shoes, baby equipment and gear, maternity items, feeding and bathing gear, bedding, room decor, outdoor and indoor toys, sports equipment, electronics, books, games, musical instruments and toys, baby and child furniture, strollers and so much more!" said the event's website.

Tickets to the sale are available now at eventbrite.com.

Here's the full schedule:

Thursday, July 29th | Opening Day |10am - 8pm

** Back by popular demand - Early bird entry at 9am opening day - $5 entry with limited tickets available.

Friday, July 30th | 10am-4pm

** Back by popular demand First Dibs - Half Price Sale 6pm - 9pm on Friday 7/29- Group 1 - $7 at 6pm, Group 2 at 7pm - $5 entry with limited tickets available

Saturday, July 31st | Half Price Day! |8am-4pm

**Everyone shopping during Early Bird or First Dibs over 5 years of age requires a ticket

