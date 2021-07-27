Four Peaks Brewing Co. to distribute free school supply kits to teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Four Peaks Brewing Co. will distribute free school supply kits to teachers Wednesday.

The distribution is on a first-come, first-serve basis for Tucson teachers in need of school supplies, and the kits will include paper reams, pencils, pens, staples and local coupons. Teachers can receive supply kits with a teacher ID too.

The event is part of the "Four Peaks for Teachers" campaign that kicked off on Teacher Appreciation Day in May, which is helping to raise funds to giveaway school supply kits to approximately 10,000 teachers in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Utah.

Additionally, "Four Peaks for Teachers" is also distributing school supply kits to school districts across Arizona.

The event is from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 at Monsoons Tap & Grill, located at 6781 Thornydale Road.

For more information about Four Peaks for Teachers, visit here.