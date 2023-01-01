Established in 1978, Asian Trade Rug Company is Arizona’s Trusted Rug Company.

Founded by third-generation Persian rug dealer Kasra Massarat, Asian Trade is led by his business partner Tomas Almazan and his daughter Hannah Massarat. Kasra and Tomas have been fortunate enough to travel to the Middle East several times each year to purchase directly from tribes and traders all over the region. Developing a network that spans the globe, they have successfully been importing fine handmade rugs while skipping the middleman for decades. This partnership ensures their clients have consistent access to high quality and collectible pieces, all at affordable prices.

Thanks to Asian Trade’s 100% satisfaction guarantee, transparent business practices, fair prices, and commitment to dealing in only high-quality hand knotted rugs, they have built an extremely loyal following that spans not only all over Southern Arizona, but also to countless out-of-state clients nationwide. Over the years, the company has grown to include a 4,000 square foot rug cleaning facility, a full-time pickup and delivery team, and expert repairs by Master Repairman, Mr. Ali Shahinpour.

