'Armed and dangerous' man wanted after deadly shooting in Pinal County

STANFIELD, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted after a deadly shooting Monday night.

PINAL COUNTY MANHUNT: We’re near Stanfield where Pinal Co. is searching for 32 yr old Ismael Ortega Hernandez. Monday night around 9 a child called 911 saying that a victim had been shot by her husband. Deputies say Hernandez should be considered armed and dangerous @abc15 pic.twitter.com/iZvaEfUJ5x — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) November 22, 2022

Officials say they received a call around 9 p.m. from a child at a home in Stanfield who said a family member had been shot by her husband.

The victim, 30-year-old Julieta Marin Amador, died from her injuries.

PCSO says a man, identified as 32-year-old Ismael Ortega Hernandez, ran from the house on foot, leaving his cell phone in the area.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a thin build.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of his whereabouts, please call PCSO or 911.

"It lasted all night," said neighbor Kaleigh Nunez describing the search." I couldn’t sleep because I was terrified."

"It was scary that there were so many things helicopters, news people," said Nunez. "Everything was going on, so that put us in fear. I was just so scared for the kids."

Many neighbors told ABC15 they didn’t really know the people who lived in the mobile home.

As some watched law enforcement investigate, one neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera told ABC15 they heard several loud pops Monday night.

All of this leaves this area in rural Pinal County on edge.

Pinal County could not tell us how many people were at the home at the time of the shooting, or the relationship of the child to the victim or suspect.

