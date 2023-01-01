We here at Arizona Vision Therapy Center have been helping hundreds of patients see clearly and comfortably since 2009. With careful attention to each individual’s specific needs, our patients leave our office feeling more confident and better prepared to take on their world. Our Vision Therapy program has also graduated numerous patients who are now reading, writing, and learning with more ease than before and enjoying life more thoroughly. We love going to work every day to hear how our patients’ lives have changed for the better. Our patients, both past and present, continually share success stories about how much more peace they have at work, home, and school, and we can’t wait to hear yours!

Tuesday - Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Saturday 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM