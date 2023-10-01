Applebee’s $1 margarita returns for October

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Getting friends together for a drink is one of life’s simple pleasures. The end of the evening can sting a little, though, when you get the bar bill. But in October, Applebee’s is bringing back one of its most popular drink specials so anyone can afford happy hour.

Starting Oct. 1, Applebee’s will have the Dollarita back on its menu after a three-year absence.

“After more than three years of listening to guests in-restaurant and social tell the brand how much they miss the Dollarita it is finally back,” Fila’Sha Finley, Applebee’s media relations associate, shared in an email to Don’t Waste Your Money. “The Dollarita will have Neighborhoods throughout the country buzzin’ with excitement all month long.”

Applebee's

Finley shared that the Dollarita is only back for a limited time. You can only get these $1 margaritas through the end of October, so you’ll want to order one before it goes away again.

Made with tequila, triple sec and lime, the Dollarita is the original drink that started Applebee’s $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month promotion about six years ago.

Applebee’s social media team has been hinting at the Dollarita’s return for weeks with clever posts asking fans to guess what’s coming back to the restaurant’s menu on Oct. 1.

It's Back 10.1.23. Take a guess at what “It” is at https://t.co/UUDnxL7OoP. link in our bio — Applebee's Grill + Bar (@Applebees) September 25, 2023

Now that the Dollarita is no longer a secret, you can head to your local Applebee’s any time of day to order a $1 drink. You may want to pair your beverage with the All-You-Can-Eat Boneless Wings deal for $12.99.

If you’re into a late-night option, Applebee’s has half-priced appetizers available starting at 9 p.m.

If you’re in the mood for a spooky drink this Halloween season, you can try one of Applebee’s $5 Spooky Sips.

Applebee's

The Tipsy Zombie is made with Bacardi Superior, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, lime, and melon liqueur topped with a gummy brain. Or, try Dracula’s Juice, a “mouth-watering lemon creation of Jose Cuervo Tequila and Bacardi Superior.”

With all these food and drink specials, Applebee’s looks like a scary-good option for eating out this October.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.