Tucson Saguaro's season ends

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The season ends for the Tucson Saguaros as they surrendered their Pecos League Pacific Division title to the High Desert Yardbirds 4 to 3 at Kino Stadium on Saturday.

Tucson was held off the scoreboard until the 7th inning when they scored 2. The home team got one in the bottom of the ninth but could not overcome a single Yardbird run in the 5th and 3 more in the 6th.

The outcome of this game means that Tucson will not defend their 2016 Championship. High Desert will play Mountain Division playoff winner, Roswell, New Mexico for the 2017 title.